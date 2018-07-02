3 Isha Ambani lehengas from Akash-Shloka engagement to inspire brides-to-be

We knew we were bound to get some seriously ethereal, fashion-forward looks at Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta’s engagement festivities, with the A-list of the A-list (we’re looking at you Gauri-Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Mira-Shahid Kapoor) in attendence. But as the sister of the groom, Isha Ambani really brought the drama with her glamourous looks at the star-studded bashes hosted by parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani at their Mumbai residence on Friday and Saturday.

There’s fashion that makes our jaws drop, but sometimes a good outfit feels like it exists out of a dream. Isha’s three standout Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla looks were a case of the latter.

Isha, a bride-to-be herself, looked so sweet, so dreamy at the Ambani parties that we’re envious we don’t have her designer lehengas for ourselves. Amidst our obsession with everything cotton candy-coloured, shimmery and beaded, her lehengas felt appropriate — but also refreshing.

See Isha’s enchanting, sparkling looks below. With lehengas this pretty, how can you not have the most magical time ever?

With this ethereal lehenga at the pre-engagement sangeet ceremony on Friday, Isha may just have given us a sneak peek at her own wedding-day look. The engaged beauty looks certainly ready for her bridal moment in this larger-than-life blush lehenga. It may not be red, but the tiers of necklaces and off-the-moment floral embroidery and appliques beg for this to be worn to a wedding.

Isha knocked it out of the park with this nude and multi-coloured number at the engagement on Saturday. Her lehenga was just the right dose of ornate and modern, perfect for an on-trend day-time wedding. A detail that made this look extra glam? Her sheer choli that was exquisitely updated via luxe metallic-thredded flowers. Isha looked sweet but romantic, playful yet grown-up.

For her after-party look on Saturday, Isha wore something a little envelope-pushing. And while this midnight blue lehenga was certainly in a dark hue, it also incorporated some major bridal trends like ornate, textured embroidery, shiny beads creating a special effect of very fine lines and a sheer abundance of glitter. Perfect for pre and post wedding dressing.

