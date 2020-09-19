e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / A crescendo of theatricality and glamour

A crescendo of theatricality and glamour

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection celebrates weightlessness of the ocean strewn with traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:15 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times
The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal.
Deep inside the water was Amit Aggarwal’s runway at the India Couture Week 2020 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The art of ramp performance is beginning to change, nondescript walks down the runway are being replaced by underwater digital films with pauses and twirls. The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal. As his imagination whirls with the film, the creations stayed etched to his signature style - metallic, sculptured and dramatic. His collection depicts the weightlessness of the ocean and the idea to see through the portals of time manifested in re-imagined industrial material and signature polymers.

 
View this post on Instagram

Couture for me, lived within the tactile experience of touch and feel. 2020 however demanded a change, and for this collection we turned to an eternal source of inspiration- nature to lead the way. As we experience the world through the safety of our homes, the oceans continue to churn, the wind continues to blow and the sky still holds her secrets and celebration from sunrise to twilight. Their freedom and lightness is a promise of new beginnings every moment. This collection depicts the weightlessness of the ocean, the caress of the wind, and the cradle of earth as they nurture you in their promise. We encourage you to embrace the present and see beyond through the portals of time manifested in reimagined industrial material and signature polymers. We present to you our Couture 2020 Collection in association with The Fashion Design Council Of India ( @fdciofficial). . Today we the launch of the Amit Aggarwal online store. It is our labour of love and we hope you enjoy it. https://www.amitaggarwal.com LIVE NOW! . . Shot by : @artfotostudios Hair and Make Up : @diva_rose21 Models : @sonyrockstar @laxmi_145 #AAOnline #DecodingCouture #AmitAggarwalCouture #Couture #MadeInIndia #IndiaCoutureWeek2020

A post shared by Amit Aggarwal (@amitaggarwalofficial) on

Halter blouses with lehengas and dramatical accents on the shoulders stood out. He relied on his signature techniques yet again with striped accents on the lehengas, intricate hand embroidery, recycled sequin tubes and organzas. The colour palette hit the right notes with whites, beiges, rose gold, purple, blues and greens- all borrowed from the ocean making a multisensory assault.

