A tribute to the evolving ecosystem  

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:24 IST

Set against the backdrop of an old fort on the outskirts of Delhi, designer Rahul Mishra’s collection at the Indian Couture Week 2020 organised by the Fashion Design Council of Indian in association with Hindustan Times was a reflection of his love for nature. The collection titled, Lotus Pond, was an ode to the evolving ecosystem of aquatic plants, fishes, planktons, dragonflies and butterflies - all brought together by the sublime lotus. Staying true to his brand ethos, the collection had garments that were splashed with intricate flora and fauna embroidery, architectural motifs, jaali-work, mirror-work, sequin embellishments and hand-cut appliqués in the form of flowers and butterflies. The chimeric garments decked out in the sepia-tinged- pastel hues and free-spirited fabrics unfurled across lehengas, saris and gowns. The film showcased 25-30 pieces - some from the Paris collection as well - unlike 40 pieces that he usually showcases. The designer believes post-pandemic, the lines should be precise and impactful to not only reduce the carbon footprint, but also to ease craftsmen and his consumers. The collection is a delight for a bride, who cherishes timeless, wearable, weightless pieces and great craftsmanship.