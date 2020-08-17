e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / A Tricolour tribute to the heroes

A Tricolour tribute to the heroes

Designers pay a stylish tribute to female Covid-19 warriors, who shed patriarchy to bits and emerged as leaders. Hats off to their invincible spirit!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:25 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Illustration by designer Alpana Mittal
Illustration by designer Alpana Mittal
         

Amid the pandemic, we heard of many faceless heroes — countless female doctors and cops separated from their kids for weeks, newlyweds who chose PPE kits over wedding finery, women who didn’t let Covid-19 sap their morale, women in small towns who shed patriarchy to bits, as they led the fight against
Covid-19. This Independence Day, designers pay a tribute to these heroes — strong, spirited and ready to take up any battle.

Sketch by designer Shubhika Davda
Sketch by designer Shubhika Davda
Wings of freedom by Shubhika Davda

The freedom girl is dressed in a voluminous and embellished skirt in leheriya silk, with hues borrowed from the Tricolour. The bow at the back symbolises wings of freedom as well as the celebration of the female power. The black strike on the eyes signifies looking inwards to focus on what’s good inside of us.

Sketch by Shruti Sancheti
Sketch by Shruti Sancheti
She won’t give up by Shruti Sancheti

The pandemic doesn’t sap her strength. She is the new-age Indian woman who draws positivity from the Tricolour hues as she takes a vow to keep her loved ones safe. Mask and shield don’t dim her inner light.

Sketch by Alpana Mittal
Sketch by Alpana Mittal
Women, the fighters by Alpana Mittal

When women unite, they can do the unbelievable. This army of women dressed in identical outfit is ready to take up any fight.

Sketch by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar
Sketch by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar
Kudos to courage by Nikita Mhaisalkar

The illustration depicts a mother in a PPE kit separated from her child. Hats off to brave mums who put duty first and made endless sacrifices to ensure that we remain safe in the pandemic.

Sketch by designer Neeta Lulla
Sketch by designer Neeta Lulla
Keeping chin up by Neeta Lulla

This illustration showcases the power of positivity. The empowered Indian woman has a modern outlook and at the same time, she derives strength from her roots and culture to overcome adversities.

top news
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
Demise of Pandit Jasraj leaves deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM Modi
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
Raina reveals why he and Dhoni decided to announce retirement on Aug 15
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
US announces new restrictions on China’s Huawei to limit technology access
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In