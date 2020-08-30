e-paper
Alia Bhatt sets temperatures soaring on digital cover of fashion magazine. See pics

Alia Bhatt sets temperatures soaring on digital cover of fashion magazine. See pics

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram this morning to share the digital cover of Elle India’s September cover where she can be seen in an Amit Aggarwal creation, clicked by her sister and author, Shaheen Bhatt.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt in a selfie shared by Alia on her official Instagram account.
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt in a selfie shared by Alia on her official Instagram account. (@aliaa08/Instagram)
         

Alia Bhatt, who is fresh off the release of her new film Sadak 2, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, took to Instagram to share a new picture of hers, dressed in a red and pink gown, an Amit Aggarwal creation from this February’s Lakme Fashion Week.

Alia Bhatt shared the digital cover of Elle India’s September cover where she can be seen sitting pretty as the muse for her sister and author, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia captioned the picture: “Two sisters. One cover ☀️” and went on to give requisite credits for the styling, shoot and story.

 

The cover story has been penned by Shaheen Bhatt, which reads like a heartfelt personal note from one sister to another. Shaheen says, “Dear Alia, I’ll admit, I imagined writing you a letter like this would be easy – a cop-out almost. But, when I actually came to doing it, I was chock-full of questions rather than rousing thoughts to fill a page.”

 

In another picture, Alia is dressed head-to-toe in Dior, and is seen laughing her heart out.

“There is no introduction for the readers about who the ‘real’ Alia is because the way I see it, there is no secret Alia, no version of you that’s cloaked in disguise,” add the heartwarming lines from Shaheen Bhatt’s letter to her sister.

Shaheen Bhatt wrote I’ve Never Been (Un) Happier where she chronicles her mental health struggles. The book released in 2018.

