Bride and beautiful in the pandemic

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 13:18 IST

The pandemic has changed the way we live. With the big fat weddings turning into intimate celebrations, even the bridal trousseau has undergone a transformation. Millennial brides are moving away from unnecessary fanfare. With the guest lists being trimmed down from 500 to 50, it is hard to rationalise a financial investment in a temporary wardrobe. So brides prefer practical, timeless pieces that have heritage woven into them.

Designer Abhinav Mishra says, “Lighter fabrics such as georgette and chiffon with mirror or gota work, or heavier fabrics with sparse embroidery are in. Since wedding ceremonies are a personal affair, brides do not want heavily embroidered lehengas. They are happy with bright prints, lively colours and minimal work.”

The options for pre-wedding functions are also changing as brides vote for functionality. “Brides want outfits that can be worn again, such as a beautiful cape or an embroidered bomber that can be teamed with dresses and denims later,”says designer Payal Singhal.

And stunning masks that match with the lehenga are a must. “Customised ones with initials and blingy, embellished ones are quite in,” says designer Sonaakshi Raaj. Covid could not kill our celebratory spirit!

This look by Papa Don’t Preach is quirky yet modern and fuss-free

This embellished blazer by Payal Singhal teamed with a tulle lehenga can be worn later with pants

Cheerful, bright colours are in. This pink jacket-style lehenga by Roora by Ritam is comfortable and stylish