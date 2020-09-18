Celebrating unapologetic maximalism

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:52 IST

Anyone who ever had a chance to attend a physical runway show by designer Suneet Varma, would vouch for the grandeur and opulence of his sets, and those sparkly fairytale-esque gowns steeped in maximalism. So, when the designer had to showcase his new collection- Timeless by Suneet Varma in the first- ever digital edition of India Couture Week, it had to have that pizzazz, which the designer is known for. And he did live up to the expectations. His timeless garments yet again proved his unshakable dedication to decadence and craftsmanship.

Models sauntered around in the digital presentation in heavily embellished saris, lehengas and gowns crafted with a lot of sequins, mirror, and zardozi work. Dramatic blouses with tulles and ruffles lent a touch of drama and whimsy to his collection. The designer also introduced some cheery hues, apart from the usual gold, silver, and pastels in the collection. The show celebrated high-octane sensuality and Varma wanted his garments to convey just that to his audience.

“I believe fashion is the politest way of speaking about sex- But I like the subtle unspoken word, left to the imagination of the wearer,” he says.