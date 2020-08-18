Michael Costello speaks out after slamming Kylie Jenner for not giving credit to up-and-coming fashion designers

fashion-and-trends

After calling out makeup mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner for not giving designers due credit, American fashion designer Michael Costello is now under blast by model Lala Kent and Hollywood star Savannah Chrisley who shared their negative experiences with him in the past. Costello had posted a lengthy comment of Kylie’s Instagram post for her 23rd birthday saying that she does not tag fashion designers in her social media posts.

Kylie had worn a Balmain dress in her birthday post, in the caption of which she thanked designer Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain for ‘the perfect birthday dress’. Costello commented on Kylie’s post, “Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress . And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won’t tag , mention or @ . . . Unless it’s paid . And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what . ( this post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I’m lucky if i get a decent pic to post . No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team . Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth! But it’s sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones . ( this has nothing to do with my brand ) but it definitely has a lot to do with the la designers why not tag at least one ? Not all the time but maybe once in a while.”

The 37-year-old fashion designer told US Weekly that it wasn’t just specifically Kylie, but a lot of celebrities who didn’t tag designers while wearing their work, “I have no issues or beef with Kylie Jenner. I love her. The reason I commented on her post is that she is often tagging some designers but not others. A lot of celebrities are doing this. For example, Bryan Hearns makes a lot of dresses for Kylie and no one ever gives him any credit and he deserves it. Makeup artists and stylists are getting tagged but the clothing designers are not.”

“In regards to me, there is no bad air. Kylie has worn my outfits about four or five times. She did not tag me in posts but her stylist has and she acknowledges me in person and says how much she appreciates my work,” he added, clarifying that he just wants people to see “what is happening with the designers and how we are often doing work for free for no credit.”

Costello also took to his own Instagram handle and shared a post defending his stance and thanking those who helped him in his journey. The post read, ‘The post read thank you to the people who have believed in me and a few who helped me launch my career I am and always will be so grateful and thankful for you!’ Costello then went on to list the names of his supporters which included Beyonce, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Heidi Klum, Mariah Carey, Lily Ghalichi.

The caption read, “All I have to say is... Treat people how you want to be treated, don’t forget those who helped you on your way up, and ALWAYS GIVE CREDIT where credit is due. I am tired of a few privileged celebrities and influencers who will never pay for their pieces and always expects my team to drop all our current projects and make something magical for them last minute... for free, for “exposure”. The best part? These celebs and influencers don’t even wear the piece, tag, credit or mention the designer... so what is it all for?! There are tons of talented designers in Los Angeles who deserve recognition. Their art deserves to be credited, tagged and mentioned! If you bought something from me, I would never ask for any “exposure” in return. But these privileged celebrities never pay. They don’t tag or mention either... unless you are a huge fashion brand who pays them.”

He went on , “Thankfully, I never forgot where I came from or who those people were who helped me get here. I am extremely grateful and thankful for all of you who believe in me. So tell me to Stf or have several seats , unfollow or drag me to hell for speaking on something that really effects me. Oh btw comments are left on.”

This isn’t the first time it has been pointed out that Kylie doesn’t credit small brands. In early July, during a vacay to Utah Kylie wore an outfit from LoudBrand Studios and posted multiple photos on her Instagram. However, Kylie did not tag the brand and this angered several social media users. One posted on Twitter, “Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. @LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

While another wrote, “This is nothing new. She wore clothes by The K Label and Twiley some time ago and didn’t tag them but made sure to tag Gucci and other top designers. I could understand if she has people to purchase clothes for her, but they always make sure she tags Dior of Givenchy.”

Kylie responded to the accusations by tweeting, “Ok this is just a reach. why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. this is completely false. i think this brand is amazing and i wanted to show support and will continue to do so. everyone go check out. @LoudBrndStudios”

One tweet and two Instagram posts (that garnered over 13 million likes) from Kylie resulted in LoudBrand Studios, owned by Jedidiah Duyile, a London-born designer of Nigerian and Ghanaian descent, selling out the entire collection.

When Lala Kent came upon Costello’s comment, she called him out in her Instagram story, writing “I literally blew him up to make my custom wedding dress-he would have gotten all the ‘tags & @’s’ he’s talking about. But I never heard back from him... why? Because I’m not ‘big enough.’ So cool out, Costello-you do the same s**t.”

However, Costello recalled a different version of events to US Weekly, “A year ago, July 15, 2019, Lala Kent was referred to me by my amazing friend Lorianne who owns ‘Wife Of The Party,’ she is wonderful. We set up an appointment for a bridal consultation for Lala. I said of course and we set up the fitting. Lala never came, she blew the meeting off. It turned out she wanted a complete wedding gown for free or for trade and we had to turn it down. Wedding dresses start at $9,500 (approximately Rs 7 lakh) and I only make eight of them a year. She wanted me to do that with no budget. It is not about not being famous enough to work with, it is that I have to make a living.”

Savannah Chrisley also claimed that she had a similar experience with Costello for an NBC event, allegations which Costello denied, saying, “That is based off the assumption that A-list stars are not paying me, but they are. The larger celebrities I work with such as J.Lo and Mariah Carey pay me. They give me a budget and a timeline.I want people to know that designers and myself deserve to make a living just like anyone else does and we should not be targeted because we turned down a project. We deserve the same respect that anyone else gets for their work.”

