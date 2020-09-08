e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / ‘Extremely hot LA weather’: Sunny Leone flaunts her enviable curves and swimsuit collection amid the coronavirus pandemic. See pics

‘Extremely hot LA weather’: Sunny Leone flaunts her enviable curves and swimsuit collection amid the coronavirus pandemic. See pics

The Bollywood actor has been posting about her lockdown life amid the coronavirus pandemic on social media, and in her latest post she is seen standing by the pool wearing a simple yet stunning black swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 08, 2020 14:42 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sunny Leone raises the temperature with her hot swimsuit collection.
Sunny Leone raises the temperature with her hot swimsuit collection.(Instagram)
         

Sunny Leone is busy living it up in Los Angeles, going for hikes, painting with her children and basking in the hot LA sun sporting her gorgeous swimwear collection. The Bollywood actor has been posting about her lockdown life amid the coronavirus pandemic on social media, and in her latest post she is seen standing by the pool wearing a simple yet stunning black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. Sunny’s nails were painted a pale blue, her wet hair tucked under a straw-coloured hat, sporting a lipstick from her own line, Starstruck by Sunny Leone. This is one of the many swimsuits that the Jism 2 actor has flaunted on her social media from her enviable collection. And while swimming at the beach may be a distant dream for many of us, why not enjoy the sights and the feels vicariously through Sunny’s sunny posts (it had to be done).  

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying the extremely hot LA weather!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Here’s a look at some of the many bikinis, monokinis and swimsuits from the actor’s beachy outings that are surely going to make being cooped up at home in this already difficult un’lockdown’, a lot harder.  

View this post on Instagram

Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

From lazing around at home, to jumping into the pool with her bestie, the monokini/bikini has been Sunny’s choice of attire for quite a few occasions. 

The series of photos of Sunny lying around in the sand shot by celebrity fashion photographer Daboo Ratnani sees the actor flaunting a number of interesting swimsuits, from a dual toned blue with dark blue piece with a side cutout to a golden beige bikini that the actor wore with high heels and big hair.

 

We are also digging these shots of sunny wearing some stunning swimsuits, the golden metallic accents on the black bikini give it a classy look, while the tie-up detailing on the white is also very interesting and the monotone shades work well on the actor.

 

 

These kitschy pieces really stand out on Sunny. 

 

 

Sunny is currently staying at her Los Angeles home with husband Daniel Weber and their children Noah, Asher and Nisha. The actor often posts about her daily life, routine, activities and shenanigans on social media to keep her fans updated.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Govt attaches properties of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Rupee settles 25 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar
Rupee settles 25 paise lower at 73.63 against US dollar
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In