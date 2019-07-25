Fashion face-off: See Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s similar floral print outfits

There is no need to repeat how big floral prints are this season. That is why a lot of Bollywood stars have been spotted; fashionably strutting in various kinds of floral print outfits off late. Recently Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora were spotted wearing similar floral print outfits during a girl’s night out. While the floral print was uncannily similar, the outfit wasn’t.

Karishma kept the look casual and effortless as she opted for a shirt in the red and pink floral print paired with black pants and white sneakers. While Amrita who wore the same pink and red floral print but in the form of sheer maxi dress looked more put together. She accessorised her floral print dress with a big bow belt and matching ankle boots. Both Karishma and Amrita chose to wear their hair up with no jewelry, making the floral print more prominent. We can’t decide who wore the print better; both the ladies looked stunning in their respective floral prints outfits.

Take a look at Karishma and Amrita’s floral looks below and decide which one you like better:

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:11 IST