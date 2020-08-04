Heirloom saris and jewellery are being preferred by brides for home weddings

fashion-and-trends

Getting married and still confused about the dreamy wedding ensemble? Take a cue from city brides who are reusing heirloom sarees and antique jewellery for their big day. While for some brides, it holds a special meaning and has sentimental values attached to it, others are taking the decision to avoid crowded markets during these times.

Megha Khanna, a design lecturer and fashion designer who recently got hitched decided to wear her mother’s vintage sari. She says, “Having a clothing brand myself I was initially making my own lehenga that was being embroidered in Lucknow but due to the lockdown everything was halted. We then started to look back at the times when marriages were simpler and more closed knit and therefore keeping that in mind and by wanting to keep our heritage alive. I picked my mother’s vintage zardosi embroidered tissue sari that my aunt/business partner made for her years ago.” Khanna also states that considering the size of the gathering, “I did not want to pick a lehenga and hence chose a sari.”

Another bride who recently tied the knot, Sanyukta Dabas Dwivedi went for heirloom jewellery from her mother’s treasure trove. She says, “We were too afraid to even step out so we decided to pull some strings here and there. I got the lehenga arranged somehow but not too many jewellery shops were open, so I thought digging out some pieces from my mom’s collection and found the perfect match with my ensemble!”

Some to-be brides are sceptical about visiting the store and trying the outfits. Aparna Kapoor, a digital marketer who is set to get married in November says, “Usually a bridal lehenga takes a couple of months to get designed and customised according to measurements. And this is the time when I I should be out there shopping for my trousseau but now I’m planning to refurbish a sari from my mother’s closet because of this fear of touching and trying new clothes. Although some stores are offering virtual appointments but it’s the most important day of my life, I don’t want any faux pas.”

Stylists too feel that it’s upcycling wedding wear is gaining momentum. Stylist Tanya Ghavri says, “Most definitely up cycling wedding wear and using your mother or grandmother’s heirloom pieces has always been special I feel. It’s been consistently gaining more momentum and importance over the years.”

Ghavri also recalls, “My friend Pernia Qureshi got married last year and wore her mother’s wedding garara that she restored and was probably the most beautiful bride, I feel like it’s all about how pieces are kept over the years and I think our parents more than us know how to safeguard important pieces.”

