HT CITY EXCLUSIVE: India’s first-ever digital couture week announced

The Fashion Design Council of India will host the first-ever digital couture show in India this September! Here are all details

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 30, 2020 14:17 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
India’s first-ever digital show is here
India’s first-ever digital show is here
         

The fashion industry at large navigates a seismic transformation by adapting to the new normal as the Pandemic struck. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), started by supporting designers, handloom workers and many others who were affected in gloomy times like this. Moving on, as the fashion-world enthusiasts wait for fashion week to begin, the biggest luxury conglomerate is back with a new avatar. The FDCI presents the first ever digital edition of the India Couture Week 2020, in association with Hindustan Times, from September 18 -23, 2020.

India’s top couturiers will showcase their creativity through digital shows this year.
India’s top couturiers will showcase their creativity through digital shows this year.

The ICW, a six-day long digital event, in association with jewellery partners Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, will have top couturiers such as Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Reynu Taandon, Shantanu and Nikhil and Suneet Varma showcase their creativity in myriad ways.

From evocative fashion films to runway shows captured at unconventional locations and venues, the digital schedule will be a creative outlet as designers will portray couture in their own covetable style. These films will be streamed on FDCI’s digital platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the FDCI website. The official hashtag for the event is #DecodingCouture.

