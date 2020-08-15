Independence Day 2020: Amit Aggarwal launches ‘Interdependence’ collection on I-day to raise funds for karigars

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:22 IST

Ace couturier Amit Aggarwal is launching a limited-edition collection to support the karigar community on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The collection titled INTERDEPENDENCE comprises of 12 shirts, and each shirt is named after the karigar who made it. All the revenue generated from the sales of the designer’s creations will be given to karigar families. Aggarwal released a statement saying, “During these times, the feeling of freedom is deeply rooted in supporting and helping each other. Independence comes through the act of interdependence, realising the power of being together and caring of everyone’s lives as much as one’s own.”

Posting about the collection on Instagram, Aggarwal wrote, “Everything in nature is interdependent on everything else, part of a web so tightly woven that each phenomenon in the universe is both an effect and cause of all others. Celebrating India’s 74th year of independence, in an effort to support our karigars -the keepers of our traditions, we will be launching a limited-edition collection of 12 shirts on 15th August, 2020. We celebrate their contribution and our interdependence on one another. We created renewed piece, named after the karigar who has made, using fabrics and print patches leftover from production processes. The collection envisions a safe, and equal India, contributing 100% of revenue to our karigars.”

The collection went live on Saturday, after 12 PM, on Aggarwal’s official Instagram page and the pieces can be purchased directly from the handle. The shirts currently available on his Instagram page are the Mehboob, Manzoor, Jabbar, Sooraj, Zakir, Zaheer shirts, and cost around Rs 4,999 a piece.

In honour of Independence Day, Aggarwal also posted a photo of Bharatnatyam dancers, wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day, he captioned the post with a Mark Twain quote about India, “ ‘The cradle of the human race, The mother of history, The most valuable and constructive materials in the history of man are treasured up in India.’ - Mark Twain.”

He went on to write, “See above is beautiful formation of Bharatnatyam dancers seen practicing. The dance was a temple dance for women, Bharatanatyam often is used to express religious stories and devotions.”

