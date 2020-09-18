e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Indian couture’s digital foray

Indian couture’s digital foray

India’s first ever digital couture week starts today

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:16 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times
Rahul Mishra illustrates a sublime lotus pond
Rahul Mishra illustrates a sublime lotus pond
         

Despite the pandemic, India Couture Week keeps its date with fashion devotees. Organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in association with Hindustan Times, the epiphany-inducing couture extravaganza commences today at 8pm with designer Gaurav Gupta’s show Love. Gupta’s thought-provoking showcase aims to break all the dated stereotypes and notions, while attempting to redefine the idea of love and acceptance for all genders, body types, sexualities and ethnicities. This will be followed by designer Suneet Varma’s glamorous showcase at 9:30 pm where we will see an amalgamation of traditional motifs with abstract artworks enhanced by the age-old crafts of India.

Shantanu & Nikhil’s sketch reflects hope and optimism
Shantanu & Nikhil’s sketch reflects hope and optimism

Picture a litany of models walking down the runway against the backdrop of red bricks with bowing arches, or a moonlit floral fantasy garden. Throughout the week, a panoply of slickly shot digital films will celebrate the ultimate in the Indian craftsmanship and also convey designers’ core message of the season in a visually-arresting format. Designers Amit Aggarwal, Anju Modi, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Shantanu and Nikhil, Suneet Varma, Kunal Rawal, Reynu Taandon and Dolly J will showcase their design aesthetics as well. The India Couture Week with jewellery partner Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery, will see digital fashion breaking new grounds with shows, movies and new formats of storytelling streamed on FDCI’s website and social media pages.

Amit Aggarwal stays true to his signature metallics
Amit Aggarwal stays true to his signature metallics

ICW Day one

8pm Gaurav Gupta

9:30pm Suneet Varma

Catch these shows on
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fdciofficial
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FDCIOfficial/live/
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/fdciofficial
  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/thefdci/live
  • Website: www.fdci.org/live/
