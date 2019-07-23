Indian magazines and picture-perfect beauty

In recent news, tennis player Serena Williams was lauded for posing in unretouched photographs for a US-based fashion magazine. “Introducing our August cover star @SerenaWilliams! The tennis superstar goes unretouched, and gets candid in a first-person essay about last year’s controversial match at the US Open and why she’ll never regret using her voice to speak out against injustice,” the magazine wrote in an Instagram post.

While inclusivity in terms of body types, age, race and colour has been the key phenomenon internationally, Indian magazines still seem to be stuck in the airbrushed rut. Though some fashion glossies have toyed with untouched images, but those have been few. “We are still in that picture-perfect mould and refuse to move beyond that. It’s high time we accept the reality and the fact that we come a certain way. We, as a nation, have an obsession with fair and lovely,” says designer Namrata Joshipura.

READ MORE: Meet Bishamber Das, the first British Asian plus-size model

A section of stylists admit that there’s little editorial freedom over the cover imagery in India. Stylist Kshitij Kankaria says, “Film stars and their creative teams take full creative control of the shoot process and dictate everything to the magazine — from the hair and make-up to clothes. The trust factor is lacking and most magazines succumb to the pressure.”

Over the years, the standards of beauty have been esoteric to pin down — be it the full-figured beauties such as Sofia Loren and Madhubala, to the era of actors beginning to look like sample-size models. Designer Nachiket Barve says with all body types, ages and genders being celebrated, the industry has come full circle. “Indian magazines have in the recent past put icons such as [author] Arundhati Roy and [sprinter] Dutee Chand on the

cover page. Nobody wants the computer-generated unrealistic paradigm of beauty anymore. The stereotype of perfection has become rather boring and it’s more about celebrating an individual,” says Barve.

On the contrary, designer Anand Bhushan is a firm believer in airbrushing and doesn’t see anything wrong

in glamourising an image. “In India too, we’ve had covers like that, but given our sensibilities, we can’t have someone with half the butt hanging out,” quips Bhushan. Stylist Isha Bhansali opines that Indians are extremely judgemental. “It’s a result of being regressive. Why are we peddling airbrushed imagery? Sadly, we are revelling in what we want to be and what we are not,” says Bhansali.

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 12:58 IST