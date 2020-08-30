e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Inspiration or copy: Guru Randhawa creates The 751 shoe, Diet Sabya says it’s a Giuseppe Zanotti design

Inspiration or copy: Guru Randhawa creates The 751 shoe, Diet Sabya says it’s a Giuseppe Zanotti design

Recently the stylish singer has created a shoe called The 751, which he’s given a preview of on his Instagram account.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Guru Randhawa poses in The 751, a shoe created by the singer.
Guru Randhawa poses in The 751, a shoe created by the singer. (@gururandhawa/Instagram)
         

Popular singer Guru Randhawa, who is also a style icon for many, is known for popular songs in the Punjabi music industry and more recently, in Bollywood for songs such as Suit Suit from Hindi Medium, Morni Banke from Badhaai Ho! and many more.

The singer also shares his fitness videos often on social media, which work as inspiration for all his fans and followers.

Recently the stylish singer has created a shoe called The 751, which he’s given a preview of on his Instagram account. The shoe has been available for pre-book along with a birthday discount, as posted by Guru, and can be bought from the singer’s website.

 

The shoe, which is all black in colour, has a zip on the side and a signature by the popular singer at the back of the shoe, also in gold lettering.

 

The shoe’s description on Guru Randhawa’s official site reads,”This shoe is part of a journey that I want to take you on. Let us walk the winding road to open fields. Let us walk slow, walk steady and walk far. Let’s walk together!!”

“We as a brand believe in gender equality. Every gender plays an important role and our shoes fit each of these roles perfectly,” the description adds.

Diet Sabya, however, was quick to point out that the shoe seemed to have been inspired by a design by Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian footwear and fashion designer best-known for his sculptural, jewelled heels, sneakers, handbags, jewellery in the luxury segment.

 

Diet Sabya went on to ask on their post if this was a copy or an inspiration, asking its follower base to discuss via comments.

A few weeks ago, the handle had also called out a music video which seemed like a frame-to-frame match of a 2014 Beyonce song.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In