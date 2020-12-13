e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Kylie Jenner flaunts her red hair during holiday in LA

Kylie Jenner flaunts her red hair during holiday in LA

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Saturday with a picture of herself flaunting her red hair.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 15:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
California [US]
The 23-year-old actor who is currently relishing her family time amid Christmas week in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless curves and red hair.
The 23-year-old actor who is currently relishing her family time amid Christmas week in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless curves and red hair.(Instagram)
         

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Saturday (local time) with a picture of herself flaunting her red hair.

The 23-year-old actor who is currently relishing her family time amid Christmas week in Los Angeles, took to Instagram to flaunt her flawless curves and red hair.

In the picture, the mom of one is seen donning a body-fit mustard tube dress which she paired with matching lace-up high heels. She looked stunning in an effortlessly tied up sleek ponytail which showed her long red hair. To accessorise her sun-soaked look Kylie sported a ‘Dior’metallic necklace with the elegant alloy bangle bracelet.

The star who is infamous for playing around with her hair colour is seen sporting a perfect glossy lipstick and minimal makeup. Kylie wrote, “found out redheads have a lot of fun,” in the caption.

Celebrity followers Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian with more than 7 million fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In