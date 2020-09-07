e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Monday Mood: Sara Ali Khan ‘hides from 2020’ in camouflage print

Monday Mood: Sara Ali Khan ‘hides from 2020’ in camouflage print

Dressed in a short camouflage dress with a halter back, Sara stood with her back to the camera in the picture.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Sara Ali Khan poses for the picture with her back to the camera in recent Instagram picture.
Sara Ali Khan poses for the picture with her back to the camera in recent Instagram picture. (@saraalikhan95/Instagram)
         

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account is a holiday mood in itself. From her beach photos to one of hers reading in the pool, the pictures are proving to be the stressbuster we all need, not to mention the hope they instil in all of us for the time we’re all set to travel once again and click pictures at all those locales.

Dressed in a short camouflage dress with a halter back, Sara stood with her back to the camera in the picture. To add to the casual look, she carried a crossbody sling bag. Her black shades add to the overall casual style statement.

She captioned this picture: “Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood #mondaymotivation 🐯🐛🐲🌴🥦💚♻️”

 

Sara seems to be on an extended holiday from what looks like Goa’s landscape, if the recent pictures are any proof. Just last week she was seen in a no-makeup look standing knee-deep in the sea, followed by one where she’s seen sporting a blue lipstick.

ALSO READ: Blue mascara, blue lipstick and neon nailpaint: Sara Ali Khan’s quirky makeup choices to watch out for

Over the weekend, Sara also posted pictures of hers in the swimming pool wearing a two piece swimsuit in fuschia pink, reading Niall Ferguson’s The Square and the Tower. She captioned this picture: “Gulab in Gulabi on Gulabo 👄🌷🐙🦩”, hinting at the pink swim tube she’s sitting in.

 

On her Instagram stories as well, Sara has been sharing 15-second videos of coconut palms and vegetation that she probably set out to explore on her holiday.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In