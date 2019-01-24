No photos please for Viktor & Rolf. The avant-garde luxury fashion house is making a string of fashion statements

Fashion artists Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren are making some strong fashion statements and they are total #mood. Actually, the string of statements doesn’t only pertain to fashion. It is a state of mind so why not wear it with style? Viktor&Rolf, the avant-garde luxury fashion house founded in 1993 has always been on the mutinous side of things when it comes to representation of their craft, voice and sense of dressing.

On Wednesday this week, the fashion duo showcased their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris and getting noticed wasn’t an issue even for a second as the collection was class with sass. The avant-garde dresses came with big dramatic layers of ruffles and tulle and the runway became a dramatic representation of state of mind in a big way. The theartrical representation of dressing up powerfully had a new meaning. We saw what we read and share generally on social media. The 17-piece collection was quite an eye opener from the generic assumptions and pressures of couture, by definition.

Wearable art, if nothing else, each ruffled look had a different message like, “I want a better world”, to the #JOMO crowd “Sorry I’m late. I didn’t want to come”, “Whatever” among others. Honest and unapologetic, the other messages include, “No photos please”, “Go to hell”, “Leave me alone”, “F* This I am going to Paris”, “I am my own muse”, “Get mean”, “Less is more”, “I am not shy, I just don’t like you”, “Trust me I am a liar”.

Viktor & Rolf’s ‘Fashion Statements’ Haute Couture SS19 has our heart and the way they merged liberated conceptualisation with style and patterns was just the thrust we were waiting for. The colour palette, the larger-than-life silhouettes are inspiring enough and prove that there is always place for drama in life and why not speak through a wearable medium?

Go enjoy your most shared memes on these couture dresses!

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:57 IST