e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster in shimmery turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster in shimmery turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

Nora Fatehi sets disco feels soaring higher with her latest look from Naach Meri Rani in a silver turtle neck crop top and semi-sheer skirt

fashion-and-trends Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 12:36 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster
Nora Fatehi looks bewitching on Naach Meri Rani poster(Instagram/marcepedrozo)
         

Leaving fans on the edge with anticipation, ahead of her new music video, Naach Meri Rani star Nora Fatehi shared a look from Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi’s upcoming song and the Internet was on fire. Setting disco feels soaring higher with her latest look, Nora looked bewitching on the poster of her yet to release song.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared her latest look from Naach Meri Rani in a slew of pictures. The frames featured her in a shimmery silver turtle neck crop top with full sleeves teamed with a semi-sheer skirt with a zip detail on the front.

The ensemble flaunted her toned mid-riff and Nora amped up the hotness quotient by opting for lavender coloured wig which she fashioned in an open middle-parting hairstyle. Highlighting the unicorn look, Nora wore a glossy pink liptint and kept her makeup matte with rosy cheeks, shimmery pink and blue eye shadow and a streak of sleek black eyeliner.

 
 

Nora recently shared a motion poster of the song that dropped the date of release. Featuring Guru and Nora, the motion poster was captioned, “#NaachMeriRani will be releasing on 20.10.20! @gururandhawa @tanishk_bagchi ....Till then have a look at this amazing motion poster. Watch this space for more updates (sic).”

 

Earlier for her promotional look for the song, Nora had opted for a white sculpting bandage bodycon dress that fitted her perfectly like a hand in a glove and was worth Rs 1,74,377 (USD 2,390) by the Parisian designer Herve Leger. The pair of silver Jimmy Choo heels had originally cost Rs 58,265 (675 Euro).

 

Nora has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her sartorial elegance especially while Malaika Arora was recovering from Covid-19. The Canadian dancer had stepped into the Bollywood diva’s shoes as an interim judge on India’s Best Dancer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In