Parineeti wants to use fashion to address societal issues

Actor Parineeti Chopra has close to 50 million people following her across social media platforms. She is now set to use her digital clout combined with her love for fashion to raise awareness on social issues.

Recently, the Ishaqzaade (2012) actor shared a photo in which she is seen sporting a denim outfit with a blue Tshirt that has a heart shaped print in rainbow colours. It reads: Love is Love.

“Because...love is love #pride,” Parineeti captioned the picture.

According to a source, it was the beginning of her social media campaign that will see her continue to raise her voice on important issues that are close to her heart.

“Fashion has, is, and will always make bold statements on issues affecting society. I have always strongly felt about equality and have always spoken against stereotypes,” says Parineeti, who lauds India’s massive decision to decriminalise Section 377.

The actor adds, “I will continue raising my voice on important societal issues through fashion because I feel, as celebrities, we need to bring attention to important things that are happening in and around us.”

ALSO READ: Fashion face-off: See Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s similar floral print outfits

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:21 IST