Partying during the pandemic

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:31 IST

When life gives you lemon, squeeze it into a refreshing mocktail and say cheers. The pandemic has taught us to celebrate the gift of life and live it to the fullest. The pandemic has put our parties on hold but eventually, when we will party one day, we will party our heart out. And of course we will maintain all Covid-19 protocols. In this shoot, we try to showcase how partying can look like in the upcoming party season. Being safe and stylish will be our motto!

A solitaire won’t make your beau as happy as a sanitizer would.

While you might miss the sound of clinking glasses, you can always raise a toast from far. Did someone not say that distance brings hearts closer?

Your mirror can be your best friend. Dress up and raise a toast to the mirror and celebrate your existence.

Festivities won’t be missed. We will bring out our most stunning traditional wear and team it with equally beautiful masks.

Credits

Text: Akshay Kaushal

Photo: Abhik Nandy

Concept: Shara Ashraf

Styling: Womenswear- Tow India, Menswear- Akshay Kaushal

Wardrobe: Siddhartha Bansal, Preeti S Kapoor, RAR studio, Khajanchi, Philocaly, Two Point Two, Mint Blush

Accessories: Stylesutra and The Monk World

Shoes: Escaro Royale and Dmodot

Masks: Atut India

Models: Muzammil Bhatt, Ashika, Megha, Depra, Richard and Abhinav

Makeup - Deepika Das

Hair- Nitin Saini and Sachin Khiwal

Location courtesy: Bo Tai

Model coordination: Purple Thoughts India