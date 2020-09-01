e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Partying during the pandemic

Partying during the pandemic

The pandemic has put our parties on hold but eventually, when we will party one day, we will party our heart out.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 01, 2020 11:31 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
In this shoot, we try to showcase how partying can look like in the upcoming party season.
In this shoot, we try to showcase how partying can look like in the upcoming party season.
         

When life gives you lemon, squeeze it into a refreshing mocktail and say cheers. The pandemic has taught us to celebrate the gift of life and live it to the fullest. The pandemic has put our parties on hold but eventually, when we will party one day, we will party our heart out. And of course we will maintain all Covid-19 protocols. In this shoot, we try to showcase how partying can look like in the upcoming party season. Being safe and stylish will be our motto!

Hindustantimes

A solitaire won’t make your beau as happy as a sanitizer would.

Hindustantimes

While you might miss the sound of clinking glasses, you can always raise a toast from far. Did someone not say that distance brings hearts closer?

Hindustantimes

Your mirror can be your best friend. Dress up and raise a toast to the mirror and celebrate your existence.

Hindustantimes

Festivities won’t be missed. We will bring out our most stunning traditional wear and team it with equally beautiful masks.

Credits

Text: Akshay Kaushal

Photo: Abhik Nandy

Concept: Shara Ashraf

Styling: Womenswear- Tow India, Menswear- Akshay Kaushal

Wardrobe: Siddhartha Bansal, Preeti S Kapoor, RAR studio, Khajanchi, Philocaly, Two Point Two, Mint Blush

Accessories: Stylesutra and The Monk World

Shoes: Escaro Royale and Dmodot

Masks: Atut India

Models: Muzammil Bhatt, Ashika, Megha, Depra, Richard and Abhinav

Makeup - Deepika Das

Hair- Nitin Saini and Sachin Khiwal

Location courtesy: Bo Tai

Model coordination: Purple Thoughts India

top news
Allahabad HC orders release of Kafeel Khan, sets aside detention under NSA
Allahabad HC orders release of Kafeel Khan, sets aside detention under NSA
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
India’s economy was facing worst-ever deceleration before Covid-19 hit
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Unlock 4 begins: A look at everything that has changed from Sept 1
Unlock 4 begins: A look at everything that has changed from Sept 1
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In