Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria dress to impress for Rakhi 2020

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:17 IST

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a celebration of the ties of love and protection between a brother and his sister. And on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020, which India celebrated on Monday, many Bollywood celebrities strutted their best traditional outfits as they celebrated the day with their families and loved ones. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into place, it has been quite rare to see our favourite celebrities dressed up, as they too are no longer venturing out, however, on the special occasion of Rakhi, celebrities put on their prettiest Indian wear and celebrated familial bonds with their respective families. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol to Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt, here are some of our favourites celebrity looks from this year’s Rakhi celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked like an absolute stunner in a mustard yellow kurta and dupatta, that she paired with a contrast beige pair of palazzos. Also spotted at the Kapoor family celebration were Tara Sutaria, Kareena’s cousin Aadar Jain’s girlfriend, in a white ensemble, and Ranbir’s better half, Alia Bhatt who wore a pale blue printed kurta.

Kajol and daughter Nysa also went for blue, they were twinning in pastel sky blue kurtas with white threadwork and paired their tops with white pants. Kajol captioned the Instagram story, ‘Twinning with my baby Nysa Devgan’.

Kajol and Nysa ( Instagram )

Ananya Panday who virtually celebrated Raksha Bandhan with cousin Ahaan Panday also posted a photo of the duo on video call, Ananya was wearing a blue-grey kurta with white thread and lacework. She completed her look with silver earrings and a bindi.

While Malaika Arora’s photo wasn’t very telling about what her gorgeous gold and maroon ensemble looked like, the oxidised silver jewellery and bindi made her look like a million bucks. Amrita paired a yellow bindi with what appears to be a pink dupatta. However, it was Malaika’s adorable caption for her little sister that was truly heartwarming. She wrote, “Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi’. It’s not just a prayer, it’s not just a song...it’s what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to eachcother and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here’s to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.”

Malaika ended the post with, “Whether it’s the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect each other fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that’s how I’d like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I’ll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who’ll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I’d like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.”

