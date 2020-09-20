e-paper
Reconciling glamour with functionality

Designer Dolly J’s show was an homage to the post pandemic bride looking for ease and comfort.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 20, 2020 21:38 IST
Akshay Kaushal
Akshay Kaushal
Hindustan Times
Designer Dolly J presented her collection titled Gulenaar at the ongoing India Couture Week 2020.
What makes this digital edition of India Couture Week 2020 significant? More than ever before, designers have edited their mood boards and craftsmanship to battle the catastrophic changes the pandemic has brought into our lives. Therefore, keeping the current scenario in mind designer Dolly J launched her collection titled Gulenaar which caters to the post Pandemic bride who’s looking for ease, movement and wearability. This offering was handcrafted with a pared down approach to address the needs of the bride and her entourage of bridesmaids. The post-Covid brides-to-be are looking at embracing thoughtful luxury mingled with functionality. Mind you, the Dolly J bride doesn’t seek validation as she could own every room she walks into with her innate confidence.

The high point was the chikankari work which added an alluring dimension to the modern drapes. A panoply of soft pastels and statement-making jewel tones dominated the collection. The designer likes to call each ensemble of this outing - a piece of art to be cherished. Intricate handwork of silver and gold threads on the gowns and lehengas made it all the more eye-catching. Dramatic cape sleeves and floor-grazing skirts made it ideal for a red carpet night out and also perfect for a bride’s cocktail or reception.

 
View this post on Instagram

"G𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫" - C𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 2020 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 D𝐞𝐥𝐡𝐢 𝐚𝐧𝐝 M𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 . We thank our team: Models: @dayanaerappa @vartikasinghh @sonalisharma29 Photography: @raju.raman Video and creative direction: @ikf_official_ Makeup and Hair: @amanendersidhu Styled By: @tantiamanishaa . Music Courtesy: @jacobgurevitsch for the beautiful track "Lovers In Paris" . Jewellery partner @archanaaggarwalofficial #ICW2020 #DecodingCouture #FDCIGoesDigital #dollyjcouture #gulenaar . @wedmegood @weddingsutra @vogue_wedding @shaadisaga @theweddingbrigade @bridalaffairind @zo_wed @thebollywoodclosetusa @shaadiwish @thebridesofindia @thecrimsonbride @wittyvows @wedabout @wedzo.in @weddingplz @weddingwireindia @desiclassybrides @popxo.wedding @weddingz.in @southasianbridemagazine @maharaniweddings @theweddingbrigade @ezwed.in @theweddinginc

A post shared by D O L L Y J (@dollyjstudio) on

