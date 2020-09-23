e-paper
Rekindling refined regalia

Designer Anju Modi delves deep into her archives to catalyse drama into her new couture showcase.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:45 IST
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Prerna Gauba Sibbal
Hindustan Times
Modi has always attempted at creating a design-oriented, impeccably-crafted ensembles that spell tradition and heritage.
Designer Anju Modi’s first-ever digital showcase at India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times narrated a tale of a bride. Starting from the age-old haldi ceremony - when the bride is slathered with a milk and turmeric paste to other festivities and the wedding night. The film starts with a sitar recital setting the festive mood in the backdrop as models gather near a pool decorated with mogra, milk and lotus petals splashed around it in brass vessels. Pristine whites dominated this outing which was a breath of fresh air. Moving on, the colour palette changed to yellows, pinks and purples. The final shot had models dressed in auspicious crimson reds.

Modi has always attempted at creating a design-oriented, impeccably-crafted ensembles that spell tradition and heritage. Her collection titled Sindoori, was no different, as she echoed her signature style with a special attention to detailing and draping techniques. However, we also saw practicality seeped into the garment construction as the embroidery was light - zardozi with dabka, mukaish work and foil printing- and elements minimal yet unabashedly regal in spirit.

The designer told us in a brief conversation how she went back in time and revisited her enormous archives which made this offering a visual feast. Catering to the bride of today who wants timeless pieces that don’t weigh her down, the collection fits into the new post-pandemic mould perfectly.

