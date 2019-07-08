Sara Ali Khan stuns in multi-colour printed separates. See latest pics

Sara Ali Khan’s recently posted a beautiful photograph where she is seen with her brother, Ibrahim Khan in London. The Simmba actor is seen in multi-colour separates and social media couldn’t help but notice her Simmba co-actor Ranveer Singh’s vibe. She was seen wearing a similar look during her film, Simmba’s promotions. The look is clearly edgy and not for everyone but Sara managed to pull it off by keeping it low on the accessory front and completed the look with sneakers and a sling bag with ‘DISCO’ written on it.





Sara Ali Khan's fashion sense has always been a mixed bag of traditional and contemporary with occasional touches of eclectic, streetwear, sports lux and basics. In no time, Khan became one of the most sought-after millennial fashion icons and her style sense was quite different from her contemporaries. From airport style to film events, television shows to travel fashion, she always stood out making a statement in everything she wore. It is too early to identify what her signature style is but we are loving her currently style journey.





How to accessorise for busy separates?



Wearing printed separates can get tricky and styling it is even trickier. You can either go for different prints and put it together for an interesting look or go for the same print and colour patterns from head to toe. Keep it minimal on the accessory front and complete the look with basic footwear and bag.



Here are a few options for accessories for a busy look:







First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:51 IST