Style Trend 2019: Bollywood couples on a twinning streak

Couples colour coordinating their outfits or twinning is nothing new, but when a bevy of B-Town couples do it almost around the same time, it is worth paying heed to. And when the ‘It’ couples such as Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja and Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli do it, you certainly know that

others are going to follow suit.

A while ago, it was only at the red carpet that we saw couples showing off their fashion prowess in colour-coordinated looks. But the dynamics are changing and couple twinning is now more than just a style statement meant for the red carpet. Fashion experts explain why celeb couples like to twin.

“Since everything stars wear reaches social media, all their outings are closely monitored. And celebrity couples like to look good together. The idea of colour coordinating or twinning is to look more cohesive in pictures and rendering a visual harmony,” shares designer Nachiket Barve.

Meanwhile, designer Rina Dhaka thinks it is a way to make a statement. “You get noticed when you twin. I think it is a cute way to show your love. Generation Z doesn’t mind colour coordinating and it is cool for them. However, during the ’90s and the early noughties, couple twinning was restricted to the red carpet.”

But acing the colour-coordinated look isn’t as easy as it may sound and the couple may end up looking like clones if not styled properly.

“You should match outfits tastefully and pick colours from the same family. The idea is not to take colour-matching too seriously and end up being a replica of each other,” advises designer Dhruv Vaish.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 12:11 IST