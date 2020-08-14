Pregnant Kareena Kapoor looks radiant as she poses for husband Saif Ali Khan’s camera in his shirts for magazine cover

fashion-and-trends

Kareena Kapoor Khan is inching closer to 40, but the Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz actor seems to be getting younger and younger every day. Taimur’s mommy, who like most of us, is quarantining at home with the little Nawab and husband Saif Ali Khan, but continues to shoot, work and workout from home. Most recently, the actor did a photoshoot at her Mumbai home for the cover of Filmfare magazine wearing Saif Ali Khan’s shirts as she posed, and Saif displayed one of his many talents as he took some gorgeous shots of the Bollywood beauty.

Kareena looked stunning as always as she sauntered around her house in satin, silk, line and cotton shirts, among others, as she posed for the magazine’s cover that celebrated her completing 20 years in Bollywood. Kareena captioned the post, “I love love love Saif... for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills.”

Wearing delicate stacked gold chains, sporting a subtle smokey look that is signature to Kareena and her tousled her gave her the perfect just out of bed look. Kareena is quite the fitness fanatic, and her toned form did not for one second give away the fact that the actor is pregnant.

Interestingly enough, although Bebo denied in the Filmfare interview that she was pregnant, saying, “It’s all up to God and destiny. There’s no planning as such. I never planned the first one. I’m not going to plan my

life ahead either. Right now, we just have to have faith and keep the positivity going.” However, a day later, a statement was released by Saif, an reposted on Kareena’s fan page, that confirmed the good news, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

In the Filmfare interview Kareena also shared how she felt about turning 40 next month, given the ageist nature of Bollywood, “You’re as old as you look.Simple as that. Not that I want to look sweet 16. I’m proud to be 40. I’m proud to have worked for 20 years. With God’s grace, I will continue working for the next 20 years and proudly so at 50 or 60.”

