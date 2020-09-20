Transporting us to a decadent era

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:26 IST

JJ Valaya’s fashion acumen can be judged by his knowledge of motifs and embroidery finely entwined in his bridal and groomswear. His first virtual show, titled Bursa at India Couture Week, presented by FDCI in association with Hindustan Times was a visual narrative of the Ottoman empire, known for their ornamentation and artwork. The collection was further enriched with the Turkish flora and fauna prints. The focus was on three key silhouettes that dominate the grand Indian weddings- the lehenga, sherwani and sari.

Presenting a one-of-its kind virtual show JJ Valaya shared, “Bursa had always been a fascination for historians, medieval explorers and travellers, including the likes of the famed traveller, Ibn Battuta, who on his visit to Bursa in 1331, was impressed by the then Sultan as he enjoyed the city with the fine bazaars and wide streets, surrounded on all sides by gardens and running springs.”

His work did transport us to that era of the Ottoman Turks. Forty eight pieces comprising both menswear and womenswear were made out of fine silk and velvet fabric with Swarovski crystals, silk threads, beads, pearls and Zardozi beautifully sewn into the ensembles. Belted saris and bandhgalas remained the key highlight of the presentation.