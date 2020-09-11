Urvashi Rautela’s ‘pyaar ke charche’ with retro fashion amps up party mood ahead of the weekend

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:39 IST

Nostalgic fashions that romanticise the successive styles of modernity are a mood to swear by and former Miss Diva Universe, Urvashi Rautela, seemed to ace it in her latest photoshoot. Recalling the style of the 70’s, the Bollywood actor’s vintage-inspired ensemble amped up the party mood ahead of this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Urvashi shared a picture featuring her flaunting retro fashion. Donning purple base dress with a glittery top and satin skirt, Urvashi sported dramatic lilac ribboned bows at the sleeves and on her neck.

Tying back her hair with a similar lilac hairband, Urvashi accessorized her look with a pair of gaudy danglers and some finger rings. She completed the look with dreamy winged eyes and a loud pink lip tint.

The picture was captioned with the lyrics of the iconic song, Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche from the 1968 release Brahmachari. It read, “Aaj kal tere mere pyaar ke charche har zubaan par, Sab ko maloom hai aur sabko khabar ho gayi (sic).”

The fusion or the referencing style of retro never goes out of fashion. Coined by London designers, retro soon became a common word throughout the fashion world as it was increasingly used as a catchword for fashion in retrograde, fashion in retrogression or retrospective fashion since it takes the past as an inspiration.

While the mid-1970s were nostalgic for the 1930s, the twenty-first century fashionistas are often seen gushing over the trends laid by the design heroes of the 70s. Retro, in popular culture, is typically marked by the two decades that are 20–30 years before the current one and in lieu of the same, the minimalist and less-is-more 90s styles are waiting in line to be rehashed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter