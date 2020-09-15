e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Vidya Balan’s demure look in a subtle pink anarkali is an absolute stunner

Vidya Balan’s demure look in a subtle pink anarkali is an absolute stunner

With all her recent post on social media for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi (2020), Vidya Balan has set the precedent for quarantine fashion from the comfort of her own home.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
HIndustan Time, Delhi
Balan voices her support for #VocalforLocal
Balan voices her support for #VocalforLocal(Instagram @balanvidya)
         

A question we always find ourselves asking, when it comes to Vidya Balan, is how she sets herself apart in an industry which to a great extent flourishes on creating and playing to stereotypes. Balan on the other hand toes every line she comes across, whether it is through her portrayal of distinctive characters in films like Shakuntala Devi (2020) and Ishqiya (2010) or through her political and social views on feminism and women’s sexuality.

Another aspect of Balan’s personality that highlights her uniqueness is her traditionally charged wardrobe and fashion sense. With all her recent post on social media for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi (2020), Vidya Balan has set the precedent for quarantine fashion from the comfort of her own home. Even after the release of the film on July 31, Vidya has continued the tradition by dressing up to the nine for all the interviews that she is appearing in.  

On Tuesday, the talented actor uploaded another picture of herself in a very intricately subtle Anarkali suit with pale white heels and a potli bag. The company that is credited with styling her, ‘Who Wore What When’, selected the outfit from a clothing company called ‘Ruh’, who are known for their almost gossamer looking materials and monotone designs. ‘Who Wore What When’ have styled Vidya on many occasions and know just how to bring out the best outfits and complement Balan’s fashion sensibilities.

Vidya has been an advocate for sustainable fashion practices for a while now and encourages people to support local designers rather than only opting for name brands. Throughout her promotions, she has voiced her support for the #VocalforLocal movement, as it aligns perfectly with her own views on the matter.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over deaths of migrant workers
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
‘Politically-sophisticated’ bid to influence Delhi polls on FB: Ex employee
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
Parliament monsoon session: Jaya Bachchan asks govt to support film industry
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav seeks compensation for migrants
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
CBI raids former J&K minister Lal Singh’s premises in Rajbagh, Kathua
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Sushant case: Viscera report to be ready after September 17, will be tested for drugs
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Using demonetisation ruse, man, 55, cheats Delhi trader of Rs 2 lakh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In