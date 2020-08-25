e-paper
Virtual fashion show in Japan features amputee Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the “Amputee Venus Show” which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:39 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Tokyo
Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, participates in a fashion show dubbed "Amputee Vinus Show" in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The fashion show was held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021.
Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, participates in a fashion show dubbed “Amputee Vinus Show” in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The fashion show was held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021.(Associated Press)
         

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the “Amputee Venus Show” which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion show went ahead anyway.

Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, from second left, Hitomi Onishi, a Paralympian, and Sayaka Murakami, an athlete, pose for a photo at the end of a fashion show dubbed "Amputee Vinus Show" they participated in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, from second left, Hitomi Onishi, a Paralympian, and Sayaka Murakami, an athlete, pose for a photo at the end of a fashion show dubbed “Amputee Vinus Show” they participated in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. ( Associated Press )

It featured a dozen models who came down the catwalk wearing the latest fashion and prosthetic legs. Several Paralympic athletes were among the group, including Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

The Paralympics are now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

