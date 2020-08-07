e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Vocal4Handmade: Citizens heed PM’s appeal; flaunt handloom weaves with elan

Vocal4Handmade: Citizens heed PM’s appeal; flaunt handloom weaves with elan

On National Handloom Day (August 7), many ministers, celebrities and denizens took to social media to flaunt handloom weaves.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:24 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Z Irani took to social media to advocate and promote the use of handlooms.
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Z Irani took to social media to advocate and promote the use of handlooms.(Photo: Twitter/smritiirani)
         

Every year on August 7, we commemorate the Swadeshi Movement in the form of National Handloom Day. This year, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Z Irani, took to social media to advocate and promote the use of handlooms. Soon the hashtag, #Vocal4Handmade, tweeted by the PM, started trending, with many ministers, celebrities and denizens flaunting handloom weaves. It not only highlighted the country’s rich legacy of hand woven textiles, but also helped promote a sense of solidarity.

 

 

What was interesting to see was the use of handloom face masks. The hashtag, quite serendipitously, also ended up becoming a tool in the propagation of covid19 awareness. From fashion designers to actors, there was a surge in covid19 messaging as they made appeals to people to use masks in order to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Read: An appeal to go Swadeshi to help revive Indian crafts post lockdown

 

View this post on Instagram

#vocal4handmade Let’s support our own. #jaihind

A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#vocal4handmade @narendramodi

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar) on

Read: National Handloom Day: Standing by the weavers

 

 

Crafts revivalists, activists and designers have long endeavoured to tap into this soft power, and in the past, we have seen national initiatives such as Khadi Diplomacy and Saree Diplomacy, which have helped India further ties with various countries. In a post-pandemic world, the handicrafts sector was among the worst affected. In terms of employment, it was the second largest sector after agriculture, as shared by designer Gunjan Jain, who has been working with the artisans of Odisha for over a decade. In previous conversations about handloom, she spoke about the need to treat artisans as equal partners and how handloom is a viable option for a greener environment.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In