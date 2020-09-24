e-paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / Work from home norm seeps into bridal fashion as desi bride swaps traditional lehenga with pantsuit

Work from home norm seeps into bridal fashion as desi bride swaps traditional lehenga with pantsuit

Traditional attires at a Big Fat Indian Wedding get a spin this Covid-19 quarantine or so it seems after a desi bride Sanjana Rishi ditched a 10-kilos heavy lehenga or saree to walk down the aisle in a powder-blue vintage pantsuit, which the Internet thinks is goals

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 24, 2020 11:43 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Desi bride redefines traditional bridal look as she power-dresses in a pantsuit
Desi bride redefines traditional bridal look as she power-dresses in a pantsuit(Instagram/sanjrishi)
         

Her bridal pictures make it look like she was getting married right after a Zoom meeting but entrepreneur Sanjana Rishi’s unprecedented vibes as she swapped a traditional lehenga with a pantsuit for her wedding, speaks volumes about how work from home norm has seeped into bridal fashion. Traditional attires at a Big Fat Indian Wedding are getting a spin this Covid-19 quarantine or so it seemed after the desi bride, Sanjana, ditched a 10-kilos heavy lehenga or saree to walk down the aisle in a pale-blue vintage pantsuit, which the Internet thinks is goals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the shared some pictures that featured her in a never-before-seen look at an Indian wedding. Dishing out the perfect jugalbandi of a pale blue Gianfranco Ferré pantsuit teamed with a delicately embroidered veil patta, Sanjana kept some room for ethical upscaling as her wedding jewellery was put together by local artisans in just four days.

She accessorised her look with an Amristari mangtika completed the bridal styling in a pair of uber-chic beaded juttis with the pantsuit which weaves her experiences of East Meets West. Throwing light on her Indian-American bi-culture styling, Sanjana revealed on her Instagram handle, “Who says bridal looks have to fit a mould, cultural or otherwise? The only thing a look must fit (other than your body) is your personality! (sic).”

Hindustantimes

Sharing the inspiration behind the extraordinary bridal attire that took the Internet by storm, Sanjana explained, “I wanted to choose a wedding outfit that encapsulated my style but also stayed true to my commitment to supporting sustainability, local artisans and ethical shopping. I think I did great! (sic).”

Power-dressed to kill with a touch of contemporary look and some traditional undertones, Sanjana redefined what a ‘quintessential’ desi bride should look like. While her intimate guest-list included only 11 people, Sanjana made sure that her dear ones who couldn’t attend the function were still present in the feels and close to her heart.

Hindustantimes
She did this by “stealing” the earrings from her sisters Saloni Kotwal and Rangana Kotwal while her corset was borrowed from her best friend’s mother. Typical of any bride, Sanjana too had jitters a night before her big day when she admitted to have hand dyed the bustier using old coffee and concluded, “I’m never going to get over how I look and feel in this outfit! (sic).” 
View this post on Instagram

Unprecedented vibes ... Who says bridal looks have to fit a mould, cultural or otherwise? The only thing a look must fit (other than your body) is your personality! I wanted to choose a wedding outfit that encapsulated my style but also stayed true to my commitment to supporting sustainability, local artisans and ethical shopping. I think I did great! Something old: These earrings I stole from @salonikotwal & @_rangana Something new: My stunning jewelry, put together by @anumerton and talented artisans in basically 4 days & this custom made-to-order #veilpatta by @toraniofficial Something borrowed: My bustier, which belonged to my best friends’ (@instagirma + @stop_youplay2much) mom, hand dyed by a frantic me the night before the wedding using old coffee. Something blue: The beyond gorgeous Pre-owned #GianfrancoFerre powder blue pantsuit of my dreams I’m never going to get over how I look and feel in this outfit! #pantsuitnation #bride #sustainablefashion #sustainableclothing #sustainability #slowfashion #slowfashionmovement #vintagefashion #vintageclothing #handmadejewelry #secondhandfashion #indianbride #indianbridal

A post shared by Sanjana Rishi (@sanjrishi) on

While netizens flooded the comments section with praises, celebrity designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor too could not hold back their words of appreciation. “Omg how Great do you look!! (sic)” Masaba gushed while Rhea commented, “Hi I love your outfit (sic).”

Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor’s comments on Sanjana Rishi’s bridal look
Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor’s comments on Sanjana Rishi’s bridal look ( Instagram/sanjrishi )

Her sustainable fashion and bold choice amid Covid-19 has truly inspired many brides-to-be at a desi wedding. Sanjana showed them how to enjoy their big day without the hassle of the poufiness of a lehenga and the uncomfotable weight of the jewellery.

