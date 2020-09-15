Adopt a pet to add joy in your life amid the gloom:Evelyn

fitness

Updated: Sep 15, 2020

“I really miss the Mumbai monsoon. Especially having a hot chai in my balcony watching the rain and reading a good book. The smell of the rain and the sound of the droplets are my favourite,” confess actor Evelyn Sharma who is missing it all out this time as she is in Australia.

Ask her how she is dealing with these gloomy times and her answer would be by adopting a pet. “Coco is absolute sunshine and brings so much happiness into our family! She’s a doxiepoo, which is a mix of poodle and dachshund! She’s a little whirlwind of energy and exactly what we needed to cheer us up in these crazy times. If you haven’t added a little furry friend to your family yet: There are many out there waiting to be adopted! The love you’ll receive in return is worth all the time and training you have to put towards raising a doggy,” chuckles Sharma.

She tells us how the lockdown helped her change her eating and workout habits and adapt to a healthier lifestyle. “This worldwide lockdown has affected so many people everywhere emotionally and mentally. I think it is alright to indulge in a lot of cooking during free time and eating all the home made food. This is the perfect time to bring out the chef in you and make some fresh and healthy smoothies and try out some healthier snacking options. Having small meals during the day is always better than hogging on all the food all at once. I have been using this time to try out new recipes and different ways to cook some veggies. I have been practising yoga for a while now and I think it is the best way to keep your mind and body healthy. Keep yourself hydrated and walk around your house and do some home exercises and stretching during the day,’ adds Sharma who believes that morning workouts give the best result! She urges all to do so as it keeps you energised through the entire day.

Actor Evelyn Sharma never misses her daily dose of yoga

Vegan Chilli recipe by Evelyn Sharma Hand full of cannellini beans, hand full of chickpeas, hand full kidney beans, and 6 ripe tomatoes. Soak beans overnight and slow cook for 1.5 hours. Dice cut tomatoes in a tbsp of olive oil until soft and juicy. Mix all into one pot. Add a diced brown onion, carrots, and some virgin olive oil and simmer this mixture for 2 minutes. Add in 2 cups of water, two cloves of crushed garlic, and a handful of roasted and chopped pine nuts. Cook this for about 3 more minutes, add salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy! Give it an Indian twist by rolling it into a roti!

