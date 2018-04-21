Do you eat according to your blood group? All about the blood type diet

Your blood group holds a lot of information. It can guide you on what your diet should look like. Unlike a lot of other one-size-fits-all diets, the blood type diet is personalised based on your blood group. It was most prominently advocated by Peter J. D’Adamo, a naturopath.

There are four main blood groups - A, B, AB and O - and these are classified depending on the inheritance of genes from one’s parents. Dr Anand Mishra, Internal Medicine Specialist, Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, points out that each blood type is determined by the presence and absence of antibodies, as well as inherited antigenic substances. Depending on the blood group, these antigens may be present in the form of proteins, carbohydrates, glycoproteins or glycolipids.

A protein called lectin reacts with our blood, and can have varied impact on the body, depending upon our blood group. While these effects are not life threatening, they can trigger a few health issues. The immune system is efficient enough to protect us from the adverse effects of lectins within a specific blood group, but choosing a diet suitable to our blood group can be helpful.

One needs to determine his/her blood group and then can consult a dietician to follow a diet design as per their blood group. Rasika Parab, HOD, Nutrition Therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, gives you an overview of the blood type diet:

BLOOD GROUP O

People with this blood group are found to have higher secretions of stomach acids (alkaline phosphatase and lipoprotein apob48). Due to this, they are vulnerable to gastric ulcers and digestive problems. They are also predisposed to thyroid disorders. Following a diet which is mind on spices, rich in antioxidants and probiotics is recommended. The diet should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, milk and milk products and proteins like chicken, eggs and fish.

Must avoid: Excessive caffeine and chocolate. Alcohol consumption should also be avoided.

If your blood type is O, include plenty of milk and milk products in your diet. (Shutterstock)

BLOOD GROUP A

People belonging to this group are highly susceptible to diabetes and obesity. They have lower levels of stomach acid (hydrochloric acid), which helps in digestion and metabolisation of food. It has been seen that people with A-blood group have a sensitive immune system. A good amount of fish, legumes, pulses, fruits and vegetables is advised.

Must avoid: Meat and dairy products in moderate amounts is recommended. Anything high in fats and carbohydrates should be avoided.

People with blood type A should load up on fruits and veggies. (Shutterstock)

BLOOD GROUP B

People with this blood group have higher than normal levels of Cortisol (hormone released during stress), which can lead to autoimmune diseases, obesity, diabetes and inflammatory diseases. Less carbohydrates and fat, and high consumption of protein, is recommended. Egg whites and chicken can be included in the diet. Vitamin and mineral boosters such as fruits and veggies becomes an integral part of diet.

Must avoid: Shell fish like crabs and prawns, and beef should be avoided. Alcohol consumption is harmful.

Avoid alcohol consumption if your blood type is B. (Shutterstock)

BLOOD GROUP AB

This blood group too will have low levels of stomach acids and hence they are prone to digestive issues. The diet should be designed to include tofu, low fat dairy products and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. Eating small and frequent meals are recommended for this blood group people.

Must avoid: Meats, fatty and spicy food which take longer time to digest. Bakery products should be consumed in moderation.

Stay away from bakery products if your blood type is AB. (Shutterstock)

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more