Feeling sluggish? You might be dehydrated!

fitness

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 20:34 IST

The changing weather in the Capital and surrounding areas has led to an increase in humidity, and with this comes the risk of getting dehydrated. No matter how many glasses of water we consume in a day, it never feels sufficient. Dehydration can lower the blood pressure, thereby causing headache, fatigue, and so on.

“When dehydrated, blood vessels cannot stretch enough due to the reduction in blood volume. The higher sodium content in dehydrated bloodstream forces capillaries to close and blood pressure to increase,” observes Dr Shalini Garwin Bliss, a Gurugram-based dietitian.

We’ve been told, time and again, to drink enough water. But, what classifies as enough? “At least 9-12 glasses of water is a must in a day,” says Dr Bliss. In addition to water, she also recommends coconut water, salted chaach, lemon water and fruit juices.

“Different smoothies made with fresh fruits can be consumed to avoid dehydration, such as watermelon, mango and blueberry. Coconut water and bael juice are also good options,” says Neha Pathania, a senior dietitian who is also based in Gurugram.

READ: Quench your thirst with these refreshing beverages

Dehydration not only results in loss of water in the body, but also essential nutrients, one such being potassium. Therefore, in addition to keeping a check on water intake, it is also important to replenish minerals.

“The best way to replenish potassium count is to load up on bananas, as they are the most readily available potassium source. Coconut water is rich in sodium and potassium, and drinking it will quench your thirst and replenish lost nutrients. Cucumbers are 95% water, and also rich in vitamin C. Their ability to balance the water level makes them an excellent option for heart and kidney problems. Also, celery is rich in sodium, potassium, iron and zinc. They have the highest water content among all vegetables and are a good source of B-vitamins, folate, antioxidants and fibre,” says dietitian Sushma PS.

So, remember to stay happy, healthy and hydrated!

Author tweets @srinidhi_gk

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter