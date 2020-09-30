Malaika Arora nails Padmasana as Yoga ‘move of the week’, stresses on ‘gratitude’ after Covid-19 recovery

fitness

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:53 IST

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has kept fans on their toes with her fitness inspiration and regular workout challenges on social media under the hashtag “malaikasmoveoftheweek.” Back in action after recovering from Covid-19, Malaika was seen setting new fitness challenges for fans as she nailed a flawless Padmasana in this week’s Yoga move.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the fitness enthusiast gave netizens a sneak-peek of her calming workout session as she sat with her eyes closed on a yoga mat. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of grey yoga pants, Malaika pulled back her mid parted hair in a bun so as not to mess with her exercise routine.

Sitting in a cross-legged position, Malaika struck a meditation pose with each foot placed on the opposite thigh. While the Padmasana or lotus yoga pose can be uncomfortable for many who are not used to sitting on the floor or for those who force the legs to fit into the position, Malaika effortlessly nailed the asana.

“Hello & namaste everyone! This week’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek is all about ‘GRATITUDE’ (sic),” Malaika informed in the caption. Fans and health freaks have been missing practice sessions with their favourite and acknowledging their emotions, Malaika penned a heatfelt note as she stressed on the importance of gratitude.

She expressed, “Over the past few days, I’ve gotten so much love, support, help, good wishes and warmth from all of you that it is overwhelming. I want to thank all of you for your prayers and all the comments that have been pouring in! So this week’s activity is to say the one word we often forget to say, ‘THANK YOU’ (sic).”

The diva concluded, “Health, our families & our friends is something we should all be grateful for, every single day! I’m excited to see this how big and amazing this #gratitudechain will be! Share it with as many people as possible guys and lets let our loved ones know we’re utterly grateful to have them in our lives! Love, light & happiness (sic).”

We can’t wait for some mindfulness to wash down us as we practice this Yoga pose, what about you?

