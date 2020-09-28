e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Milind Soman balancing his body weight in a complex but ‘simple enough’ manner is flexibility goals

Milind Soman balancing his body weight in a complex but ‘simple enough’ manner is flexibility goals

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman made fans’ jaws drop in awe as he balanced his body weight in a complex position and raised the bar of flexibility goals in latest video

fitness Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:42 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Milind Soman raises the bar of flexibility goals, balances body weight in complex position
Milind Soman raises the bar of flexibility goals, balances body weight in complex position(Instagram/milindrunning)
         

At 54, Indian model and actor Milind Soman is giving all the fitness professionals a run for their money and his social media has enough pictures and videos of his intense workout sessions to back our claim. Making fans’ jaws drop in awe with his latest video, Milind raised the bar of flexibility goals as he moved his body weight in a complex position but effortlessly.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the health freak shared a video featuring him in his signature grey tee with Pinkathon printed on it in pink colour and paired it with black yoga pants. Standing barefeet, Milind clasped his hands together, crossed his legs and sat down.

Remaining in that position without leaning his body weight, Milind stood upright with his hands clasped still and flashed his million dollar smile for the camera, well aware that he has left netizens smitten. The video was captioned, “This is the basic strength, flexibility, coordination and balance that I need to maintain ! To be able to move my body comfortably simple enough ?of course I can do more, but thats for fun... #fitnessaddict #health #balance #life #yoga #flexibility #strength #bodyweight (sic).”

 

Recently at the first anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted online with fitness experts and influencers from across the country including Milind. Addressing him as ‘Made in India Milind’ after the 90’s song that shot the actor to fame, PM Modi acknowledged how the 54-year-old star had contributed to the fitness movement in his own vocal way by even penning a book titled after the famous track.

Milind appreciated the Fit India Movement for pushing people to recognize their physical and mental strength and credited his inclination towards the same to his mother who continues to inspire him. Not only did she began trekking after the age of 60 years but also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and even attended the Everest base camp all in that age while leaving PM Modi in awe of her push-ups video on her 81st birthday.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Covid-19 vaccine portal launched, all data linked to research on it
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
In Karnataka, bandh against farm bills evokes mixed response
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
‘He’s a captain in the making’: Ness Wadia’s huge praise for star performer
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In