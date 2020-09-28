Milind Soman balancing his body weight in a complex but ‘simple enough’ manner is flexibility goals

fitness

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 16:42 IST

At 54, Indian model and actor Milind Soman is giving all the fitness professionals a run for their money and his social media has enough pictures and videos of his intense workout sessions to back our claim. Making fans’ jaws drop in awe with his latest video, Milind raised the bar of flexibility goals as he moved his body weight in a complex position but effortlessly.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the health freak shared a video featuring him in his signature grey tee with Pinkathon printed on it in pink colour and paired it with black yoga pants. Standing barefeet, Milind clasped his hands together, crossed his legs and sat down.

Remaining in that position without leaning his body weight, Milind stood upright with his hands clasped still and flashed his million dollar smile for the camera, well aware that he has left netizens smitten. The video was captioned, “This is the basic strength, flexibility, coordination and balance that I need to maintain ! To be able to move my body comfortably simple enough ?of course I can do more, but thats for fun... #fitnessaddict #health #balance #life #yoga #flexibility #strength #bodyweight (sic).”

Recently at the first anniversary of Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted online with fitness experts and influencers from across the country including Milind. Addressing him as ‘Made in India Milind’ after the 90’s song that shot the actor to fame, PM Modi acknowledged how the 54-year-old star had contributed to the fitness movement in his own vocal way by even penning a book titled after the famous track.

Milind appreciated the Fit India Movement for pushing people to recognize their physical and mental strength and credited his inclination towards the same to his mother who continues to inspire him. Not only did she began trekking after the age of 60 years but also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and even attended the Everest base camp all in that age while leaving PM Modi in awe of her push-ups video on her 81st birthday.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter