Saif Ali Khan's sizzling look even at the age of 50 is credited to this secret

Saif Ali Khan’s sizzling look even at the age of 50 is credited to this secret

Saif Ali Khan’s age-defying looks may come as a surprise to some but we’re here to spill the beans on his sultry and handsome hunk avatar, even at 50.

fitness Updated: Sep 14, 2020 19:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The ‘Nawab of Pataudi’ in all his glory.
The ‘Nawab of Pataudi’ in all his glory. (Instagram @actorsaifalikhan)
         

The scrutiny of high definition cameras may catch up to most actors, but even after 27 years in the film industry, for 50-year-old Saif Ali Khan, it is a walk in the park. We all know and love the fresh-faced Saif of yester years who charmed us with delightful performances in films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Main Khiladi Tu Anari. But the man who has grown into his role as the ‘Nawab of Pataudi’, has a completely mesmerizing aura. If there is one person in the entire Bollywood industry whose looks have been a consistent showstopper, it is the talented Saif Ali Khan.

Khan recently celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16 with his friends and family. The pictures he shared of himself in a traditional white kurta had his fans all across social media in absolute thrall. His age-defying looks may come as a surprise to some, but we’re here to tell you, they are the result of years of hard work put into the gym, healthy eating and an overall robust lifestyle.

Unlike most people in the film industry, Saif Ali Khan does not have a personal trainer. Whatever changes he needs to make for his roles, he does on his own accord. He works out for more than 2 hours on a daily basis and makes it a point to add something new to his diet each month. His workout and yoga routines rarely change and he is a firm believer in consistency when it comes to working for the body type that one desires.

Khan uses weight training to bulk up and even practices kickboxing to keep his body toned and flexible, followed by some shadow training to target his arms and stomach. Where his diet is concerned, Saif completely avoids alcohol and junk food. Green tea is his go-to drink whenever he feels stressed after a long day of work, he shared in an interview during the promotions of Jawani Janeman.

