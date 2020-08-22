Saturday Motivation: Halle Berry shares fitness tips and the secret to her ripped abs at 53

fitness

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 08:49 IST

Halle Berry might just be acting as an MMA fighter in her upcoming film, Bruised, but she is certainly training as hard as one. Actors go through a lot of body changes to look the part of their roles in movies, but Halle Berry walks the walk when it comes to fitness and body training. Her Instagram is littered with various pictures of her working out and doing wights. Halle is known to regularly post under the hashtag #FitnessFriday, and we expect nothing less from the founder of ‘rē•spin’, a digital wellness community.

In April, Halle Berry announced the ‘rē•spin’ digital community to help people around the world retake control of their bodies and minds, even through the pandemic. She posted on Instagram saying, “At 22 years old, I discovered my diabetes diagnosis… it was the moment I knew my health journey needed to change. Nutrition, fitness, and wellness has since transformed my life – reconnecting my mind, body, and soul – teaching me how truly valuable my body is. I know that we’re all at home right now, and that this time in the world is challenging for each of us in different ways.”

The pandemic may have messed with her schedule, but even at 53 years of age Halle has abs that would give a washboard complex. She mentioned on an Instagram post that for her goals for the movie, Bruised, was getting ripped abs, and in her own words, “There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it.”

Halle’s personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, who is often spotted working out alongside her, mentioned in an interview with Prevention.com that Halle works harder in the gym than anyone he knows. “I’ve never met someone who’s as dedicated as Halle. All of our training has lead up to where she is now with the demands of her character,” he said in regard to her role as Sofia, a trained fighter in the John Wick franchise, “I just felt like we were preparing her for the biggest fight of her life.”

Berry is famously known for pulling off a lot of her own stunts. Her hardwork and training is an inspiration to us all, especially as most people are unable to visit their gyms due to the ongoing pandemic. Halle also mentioned in an interview with Women’s Health Magazine that even a short 20-minute ‘sweat session’ can go a long way in maintaining one’s fitness, depending on its intensity. If you are looking for that extra motivation, look no further than Halle’s Instagram profile.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter