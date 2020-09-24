Siddhant Chaturvedi’s sizzling warm-up in Goa will brush aside your mid-week blues | Watch

fitness

Roaring his way into our hearts with his acting chops in Gully Boy as MC Sher, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is also loved for his writing flair and rigorous workouts. Currently in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Siddhant treated fans to a glimpse of his robust “warming-up” and the video is enough to brush aside netizens mid-week blues.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a video featuring him dressed only in a pair of black workout shorts and a pair of similar coloured gloves. Practicing punches and kicks, his intense exercise session in the backdrop of the palm-lined sea was simply captioned, “Warming up (sic).”

Earlier, Siddhant had shared a featuring of him nailing a handstand like a pro. Dressed in black athleisure wear, Siddhant was seen soaking in nature as he worked out in the same open space.

In September itself, Siddhant wrapped up shooting for Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also features Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari while implementing safety measures amid Covid-19. Directed by Varun Sharma, the movie’s shoot drew the curtains after shooting a song for the sequel of the 2005 hit.

As for Shakun Batra-directorial, the yet-to-be-titled film was to be shot in Sri Lanka but the schedule had to be called off owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the similarity in landscape, it was later decided to shoot it in Goa.

The film will target the youth audience with its plot which reportedly revolves around modern-day relationships. Siddhant has his cup running over as he will also star in Excel Entertainment’s Phone Bhoot, a horror-comedy which also features actors Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

