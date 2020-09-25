Sonam Kapoor Ahuja calls PCOS ‘the bane of my life’, shares 3 tips with fans on how to combat it in ‘Storytime with Sonam’

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:43 IST

A couple of days ago, Indian designer and Netflix India’s latest girl crush Masaba Gupta had revealed about her 16-hour fast and no-Keto diet that worked well in vanishing Polycystic Ovary Disease or PCOD and now, Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor Ahuja too has shared tips on what lifestyle changes and routines worked for her in managing Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. Like the many young adult girls suffering from the hormonal disorder, Sonam revealed that PCOS had been “the bane of life” ever since she was 14 years old.

In a recent candid Video, Sonam expressed, “It’s also an extremely confusing condition since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different. I’ve finally figured out what helps me after years of trying several diets, workouts and routines, and I want to share my tips for managing PCOS with you (sic).” However, she asserted that fans should run those 3 tips through their respective doctors before self-medicating or self-prescribing.

Tip 1: Exercise

Emphasising on the importance of exercise and walking, Sonam said, “Walking is something that has become an after thought, something that we don’t do anymore. Our lifestyles have become sedentary and walking is one of the natural things that one can do. This is something that I’ve learnt the hard way and I walk now at least 10,000 steps a day.”

Tip 2: Yoga

Another form of exercise that The Zoya Factor star suggested was Yoga since it makes one mobile, strong and improves cardiovascular ability through Suryanamaskar, Hath Yoga etc. Sonam called it “the best and all round exercise” that she would suggest. “Yoga has another element to it which is meditation and breathing exercise,” she said while referring to stress which triggers PCOS.

“Whether it is environmental stress, whether it is physical stress or any kind of stress – stress is bad and Yoga, meditation and breathing has actually helped me combat that,” Sonam shared. She suggested using an app to help with meditating or breathing exercise, if one cannot find a Yoga teacher.

Tip 3: Avoid sugar

Blaming sugar for making you feel good and “then come crashing down”, Sonam said that she has given up sugar completely. “Refined sugar is bad, it’s poison, it’s the worst thing you can put into your system,” she warned, adding, “I cannot tell you how my life has changed since I’ve given it up and I’m not only talking about refined sugar. I’m talking about natural sugars as well – honey, maple syrup, gur (jaggery) etc. Just stop having it.”

She suggested sugar from fruits like oranges and apples as alternative. Once an addict to sugary drinks, chocolates, sweets and desserts, Sonam revealed that now she finds them too bad and did not think she would ever reach this stage given her fondness.

If there is one major ailment that has taken the world of women by storm, it has to be PCOD or PCOS. Three main symptoms of PCOD in women include high androgen levels, irregular periods, and cysts in the ovaries.

The symptoms of PCOS too include missed, irregular, infrequent, or prolonged periods, excess androgens that cause acne and unwanted body and facial hair in girls, increase the risk of other health problems like diabetes and high blood pressure, darkened skin or excess skin on the neck or in the armpits, mood swings, pelvic pain and/or weight gain. However, not all women suffering from PCOS may have cysts on their ovaries.

While there is no permanent cure for PCOD and PCOS, the symptoms can be managed with the intake of right diet of limiting carbohydrates, maintaining a healthy weight and with adequate exercise. Blood sugar levels can be lowered with exercise and since weight loss can reduce insulin and androgen levels, it may restore ovulation and can even help with infertility.

