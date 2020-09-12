Watch: Sidharth Malhotra makes fans’ jaws drop in awe with his balancing act in latest fitness video

fitness

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 07:59 IST

Known for leaving netizens stunned with his robust workout sessions especially during this COVID-19 quarantine, Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra once again made fans’ jaws drop in awe with his balancing act in his latest fitness video. Sharing a glimpse of his gruelling workout, the handsome star not only gave us all the motivation we need to prioritise fitness and health this weekend but also left his Marjaavaan director, Milap Zaveri, stunned.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sid gave fitness enthusiasts a sneak peek of his gym workout as he lifted his body and balanced the weight on his arms. Donning a navy blue ganjee and a pair of black shorts, Sid crouched down with a heavy exercise weight in each hand.

With his hair pulled back in a hair band, Sid focused as he sat facing a huge mirror, surrounded by ropes, rods and dumbbells of varied weights. Flaunting his unbelievable strength, Sid slowly raised his legs before him and lifted them together with his body in mid air and balanced it all effortlessly while holding onto the weights.

The video was captioned, “The distance between your dreams and reality is called action! #WorkForIt #SidFit (sic).” Referring to his character in Marjaavaan, Milap commented, “Raghu you seem ready to smash more helmets! (sic)”

The Bollywood hunk knows how to keep fans hooked with his behind the scenes from film sets, travel or childhood throwbacks and other lockdown shenanigans. During the lockdown, his social media handle has been a go-to for stress busting courtesy his adorable pictures and videos with his dog, Oscar.

On the professional front, the actor is gearing up for Shershaah, a biopic film on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and also stars actor Kiara Advani.

