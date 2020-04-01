e-paper
Belgium defender Thomas Meunier keen to prolong PSG stay

Meunier, 28, has won a pair of Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG from Club Brugge in 2016, and was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

football Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:07 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
File photo of Thomas Meunier.
File photo of Thomas Meunier.(Reuters)
         

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier says he wants to remain at the French champions beyond the end of this season, with his contract due to expire in the summer. Meunier, 28, has won a pair of Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG from Club Brugge in 2016, and was part of the Belgium squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup. “Everyone knows that my main goal is to stay in Paris, but for the time being it’s pretty quiet. We’ll see between now and the end of the season,” he told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The versatile Meunier was quick to play down speculation of a rumoured move to Borussia Dortmund. “I’ve seen as many articles linking me with Tottenham or Inter as with Dortmund,” said Meunier, expressing his bemusement at the interest shown from fans of his potential suitors. “I don’t understand this infatuation.”

The French top flight was shut down on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG 12 points clear of Marseille at the top of the table.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which has also been suspended indefinitely, and are through to the finals of both domestic cups.

