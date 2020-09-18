football

Bundesliga will now have a new broadcaster in India. With an exclusive multi-year partnership, FanCode becomes the only destination for sports fans in India to experience comprehensive coverage of the Bundesliga, one of the world’s most popular sports leagues.

The Bundesliga features some of the biggest teams in the world including the current UEFA Champions League winner, FC Bayern München, along with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, FC Schalke 04 and VfL Wolfsburg.

Indian football fans will now have easy access to watch all the games and follow superstars like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus and Manuel Neuer, exclusively on a single platform. For the very first time, Indian football fans will have access to every single game from the league which will be exclusively live streamed on FanCode, including the German Supercup which this year takes place between Bayern and Dortmund.

Talking about the new and exciting partnership, Robert Klein, CEO, Bundesliga International, said, “Germany and India share a world-renowned passion for sport and we believe that the fast, high-scoring football of the Bundesliga is the perfect fit for Indian fans. India is one of the largest and fastest markets for digital growth and this opportunity to utilise FanCode was a key factor in our decision making. By working in partnership with FanCode, we are able to reach over 100 million highly engaged sports fans through the Dream Sports ecosystem, and we are excited to use the highly innovative and interactive FanCode platform to reach more Bundesliga and sports fans in India than ever before.”

Commenting on the exclusive partnership, Prasana Krishnan, Co-Founder of FanCode, said, “We are very excited to partner with such a prominent football league as the Bundesliga. While the popular European league is widely followed by avid football fans across the globe, the league is gaining traction among Indian football fans as well. There are many local fan clubs that enjoy and immensely follow the league in India. With this partnership, Bundesliga becomes our largest football association and our flagship football property. Together, we will bring comprehensive fan experience to Indian sports fans like never before and further support in increasing the popularity of football in India.”

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin on September 18. The defending champions FC Bayern will launch the 58th Bundesliga campaign with a home game against FC Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena inMunich, Bavaria.