Chennaiyin FC appoint Paul Groves as assistant coach for ISL 2018-19

Chennaiyin FC on Monday named Paul Groves as their assistant coach for the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The 52-year-old Groves, who last worked as the first-team coach at Birmingham City last season, replaces Mark Lillis.

Groves joins Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory and Sports Scientist Dr. Niall Clark, both of who signed a one-year extension earlier this year after having guided the club to their second ISL title this year. Former India international Syed Sabir Pasha will also continue as the assistant coach.

“I am looking forward to working with John and Niall again and excited about working in India for the first time. Chennaiyin FC has a great mix of foreign and Indian players and the squad is shaping up well for the coming season. I am looking forward to helping the club defend the ISL title and progress as far as possible in the debut AFC Cup campaign,” Paul said.

Head Coach John Gregory said, “Paul had an excellent playing career and has gone on to be a top class coach. He is a respected figure in the English game and I am sure we will benefit greatly from his technical and tactical knowledge.”

Groves’ lengthy playing career, spanning over 700 professional appearances, began at Burton Albion in 1988. He went on to play for Leicester City, Blackpool, West Bromwich Albion, Grimsby Town, Scunthorpe United, York City and Stafford Rangers. He made 454 appearances for Grimsby Town over two stints, becoming player-manager in the latter, from 2001 to 2004.