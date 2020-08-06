e-paper
Edu Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Edu Garcia inks two-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

Aug 06, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
File image of Edu Garcia.
File image of Edu Garcia.(ISL)
         

Spanish mid-fielder Edu Garcia has signed a two-year deal with newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Kolkata-based franchise of the Indian Super League announced on Thursday. Having represented Bengaluru FC in 2017-18, Garcia returned to the ISL for the second half of the 2018-19 with ATK and scored the winning goal against Chennaiyin FC to guide them to a record third title last season.

“I am very happy to continue playing in Kolkata and in the ISL for another two years. I am looking forward to wearing the Green and Maroon jersey and will give my best to the club,” the 30-year-old said in a statement. The former Real Zaragoza mid-fielder scored six goals and three assists for ATK last season, making him a key figure up front with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez.

With the signing, the Antonio Habas-coached side thus retained their quartet going into the 2020-21 season. ATK this season have acquired a majority stake of 80 per cent in Kolkata heavyweights and reigning I-League champions Mohun Bagan.

