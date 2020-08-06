e-paper
Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
English Premier League reverts to maximum 3 substitutions

football Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:10 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Premier League will revert to a maximum of three substitutions in matches next season with England’s top division clubs deciding to no longer allow two additional changes. Clubs previously backed the use of five substitutions to deal with the congested schedule after the league’s pandemic-enforced 100-day shutdown ended in June. Despite the International Football Association Board allowing the temporary use of five substitutions next season, the league won’t be adopting it. The rule had been seen to favor bigger clubs with more depth in their squads.

