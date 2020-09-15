e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Premier League: Four people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks

Premier League: Four people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks

The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.

football Updated: Sep 15, 2020 07:13 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 22, 2020 General view of match balls on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League. The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.

A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested from Monday to Sunday last week.

League play began on Saturday.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
Covid-19 cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
CM hails Delhi’s Covid-19 model, says it worked due to teamwork
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Donald Trump defies coronavirus rules as ‘peaceful protest’ rallies grow
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Umar Khalid in 10-day custody, police to show him 1.1mn pages of data
Umar Khalid in 10-day custody, police to show him 1.1mn pages of data
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
PM Modi to inaugurate, launch 7 infra projects worth Rs 541 crore in Bihar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In